Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment likely to raise close to €1bn through equity placing

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment is likely to raise close to €1bn via an equity placing to give it the financial firepower to capitalise on opportunities that arise from the Covid-19 pandemic, it said this afternoon.

That will include an intended acceleration of its US expansion.

The shares will be placed imminently and commence trading next Tuesday.

As part of the placing, Fox Corporation will increase its investment in Flutter.

“Fox is bullish about the opportunities in the digital sports wagering market,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman and CEO of Fox.

“Fox Bet has shown strong growth since launching last fall, and we look forward to continuing that success with our partner, Flutter,” he said. “Fox's investment in Flutter underscores our confidence in Flutter's business and its management's ability to continue to drive leadership in the US market.”

Flutter, whose CEO is Peter Jackson, plans to place just over eight million shares at an unspecified price. Flutter, which also owns Betfair, recently completed its acquisition of Canada’s The Stars Group.

Shares in Flutter were changing hands at £106 in London today. Even at £100, the more than eight million shares would equate to over £800m (€890m). It has a market capitalisation of £15.5bn (€17.2bn)

“The group believes that the current operating environment is likely to result in longer-term changes to the sector landscape which will lead to further opportunities,” it said this afternoon.

“The placing will better position the group to move quickly to capitalise on such opportunities should they arise, accelerating its four-pillar strategy and consolidating its market leadership positions,” it added.

It said that one potential consequence of the pandemic is that the pace of regulation for betting and gaming in the United States could accelerate, as an increasing number of US states look for new ways to raise additional sources of tax income.

“Flutter is determined to give its US business the best possible platform for future success and to replicate the leadership position it has achieved in the states that have regulated to date,” it said.

The company added: “To do so, the group will look to invest to secure additional market access deals in individual US states. In addition, investment in customer acquisition will also likely increase should the pace of regulation accelerate, and the scale of the market opportunity prove to be bigger than previously anticipated.”

Flutter said the proceeds from the share placing will provide it with greater financial flexibility to support these investments and allow it to move quickly should “compelling opportunities emerge”.

The group also said today that since respective first quarter trading updates from Flutter and The Stars Group on April 17, which outlined initial revenue run-rates across both businesses since the start of Covid disruption, combined Ggoup momentum has improved.

Pro-forma group revenue has increased by 10pc year-on-year in the second quarter-to-date, despite widespread ongoing disruption to global sports, it added.

The placing is also to be used to strengthen Flutter’s balance sheet.

“The placing will facilitate a faster de-leveraging of the group's balance sheet, leading to immediate interest cost savings and reduced annual cash outflows,” it said. “Potential for further finance cost savings may materialise as the group's credit rating improves in line with its de-leveraging strategy.”

