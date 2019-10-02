Flutter Entertainment, which owns gambling giant Paddy Power Betfair, is to merge with Canadian firm The Stars Group (TSG), becoming the largest online betting and gaming operator in the world.

Paddy Power owner becomes the largest gaming operator in the world with merger

The deal has been done through an all-share combination to be implemented through an acquisition of TSG by Flutter, with Flutter shareholders owning 54.64pc of the group.

Combined annual revenue at the two companies would have been £3.8bn (€4.3bn) last year, making it the largest gaming operator globally.

Following the transaction, Flutter says it will have customers in more than 100 international markets.

Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter said: "The combination represents a great opportunity to deliver a step change in our presence in international markets and ensure we are ideally positioned to take advantage of the exciting opportunity in the US through a media relationship with FOX Sports as well as our development of US sports betting through Flutter's FanDuel and TSG's FOX Bet brands.”

“We are committed to these two high quality brands to drive the growth of the combined group in the US.”

Under the terms of the deal, TSG shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.2253 new Flutter shares in exchange for each TSG Share.

The combined group will be incorporated, headquartered and domiciled in Dublin.

Davy analyst, Michael Mitchell, described the deal as “truly transformational” for “both the company and the industry.”

“We see strong strategic merit to the transaction. It improves Flutter’s position in key growth markets, including the US, while also bolstering scale and market position in its core (more mature) end-markets,” Mr Mitchell said.

However, he added that acquisitions of this kind “are not without risk.”

“The deal would increase exposure to unregulated markets (Germany, Russia) and poker. However, simply put, it sets Flutter apart as a play on the attractive global gambling opportunity,” he added.

Last year Flutter Entertainment’s pre-tax profit fell 24pc to £81m in the six months to the end of June.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were down 10pc, at £196m.

Paddy Power was created in 1998 by the merger of three Irish bookmakers.

It merged with British rival Betfair in 2016. The enlarged company acquired the US fantasy sports platform FanDuel last year and renamed itself Flutter Entertainment in May.

