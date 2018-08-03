Paddy Power continues US expansion with co-operation agreement

FanDuel, a subsidiary of Paddy Power Betfair, has entered an agreement with Boyd Gaming to co-operate in the US sport betting and online casino markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, FanDuel will gain market access for its sports book and online gaming products in several US States, and will provide Boyd Gaming with technology and related services to operate Boyd Gaming-branded mobile and online sports betting and gaming services in those States.

The agreement will cover all States where Boyd Gaming currently holds gaming licenses, excluding Nevada.

As well as this, it will cover any States in which Boyd Gaming acquires a gaming license or market access in the future, including Boyd Gaming's recently announced market-access agreement with MGM Resorts.

FanDuel now has the potential access to 15 States across the US.

As part of the agreement, Boyd Gaming will a take a 4pc equity stake in FanDuel Group and have an option to purchase a further 1pc stake.

The agreement comes on the back of a US Supreme Court ruling which earlier this year struck down a federal law that has severely restricted sports betting there since 1992. The decision permits individual US States to pass their own sports betting laws.

In July Dermot Smurfit Jr's Gan announced that it is preparing to launch internet sports betting in New Jersey for FanDuel.

The agreement with Gan will allow FanDuel to integrate its sports betting solution with the Gan platform, which is already certified for iGaming in New Jersey.

FanDuel expects to launch a website and mobile app offering internet sports betting that leverages Gan's software later this year.

