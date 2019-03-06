Paddy Power Betfair betting on name change as earnings rise

Paddy Power Betfair is proposing to re-name the company to Flutter Entertainment.

The change - subject to shareholder approval - would better reflect the increased diversity of its brands and operations, the group said.

However, the company said the name change would not impact consumer brands.

Meanwhile, the group has reported underlying earnings – pre US sports betting – of £475m (552m) for 2018, a 2pc increase on the prior year.

The profits were "modestly" ahead of analysts expectations.

US sports betting losses for the year were £24m (€28m), resulting in full group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation of £451m (€524m).

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers had predicted earnings of £441 (€512m) for the group.

Basic adjusted earnings per share were 379p, while revenues for the year were £1.8bn (€2bn), an increase of 7pc on the prior year, according to annual results from the group.

Paddy Power Betfair’s online business grew 5pc during the year, while its Australian arm reported a 6pc increase in revenue.

In the US, which last year moved to relax gambling laws, revenue increased 18pc on a pro forma basis.

Peter Jackson, CEO of Paddy Power Betfair, said: "I'm really pleased with the way that the group performed in 2018 in what was a challenging year for the sector with regulatory and tax changes. Our collection of challenger brands are well positioned in their local markets.”

“The opening of the US online sports betting market has the potential to be the most significant development to occur within the sector since the advent of online betting. Rather than announcing our plans, we have moved quickly to give ourselves the best chance to win in that market,” Mr Jackson added.

Elsewhere, and online revenue in the UK and Ireland increased by 11pc compared to 1pc in 2017.

During the year the group opened three shops and closed two in Ireland. It now has 264 betting shops here.

Paddy Power Betfair said the increase in the rate of betting duty payable in Ireland from 1pc to 2pc, which came into effect in January this year, would have resulted in the group paying an additional £20m of betting duty based on 2018 revenues.

