Packaging giant Huhtamaki buys 70pc stake in Irish paper cup maker Cup Print for €22m

Cup Print specialises in custom-made cups, allowing people to upload artwork online and have the artwork incorporated into a cup. It markets itself as being able to provide its products in a short period of time, with low minimum orders.

The company, based in Ennis, is run by chief executive Terry Fox and is a former participant on the Irish Stock Exchange’s ‘IPO Ready’ programme.

Huhtamaki said the deal would “improve its access to the growing market of short run custom-printed cups and boost its online commercial activity.”