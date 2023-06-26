Packaging company Zeus acquires Italian paper company in latest deal

Cima Paper, which was founded in 1870, has annual revenues of €65m. The business is a convertor of paper and board for the packaging sector.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The purchase of Cima Paper marks the latest acquisition by the company, which is headquartered in Dublin.

In February it acquired Polish packaging materials and distribution company Polpack.

Earlier this month, the group also purchased Northern Irish print and packaging business James Hamilton Group, which has an annual turnover of around €18m.

Last year, Zeus bought six businesses located in Ireland, UK and Canada. It reported at the beginning of the year that it had added a further €75m of revenue through acquisition in the year to February 2022.

In February 2021, the group completed a €40m two-year programme of acquisitions, which was followed by two other deals later that year.

Following this acquisition spree, Zeus has operations in 16 European countries, as well as in locations, such as New Zealand, Canada, China and Australia.

Cima Paper will now integrate into Zeus Group, with the existing leadership team in Italy remaining with the business.

"Through this acquisition, we will harness our combined strengths and resources to deliver even greater value to our customers," chief executive Keith Ockenden said.

"By integrating Cima Paper into Zeus Group, we are strategically positioned to offer optimised solutions, drive innovation, and ensure continuity and reliability in the supply of raw materials for paper mills,” he added.

Founded in 1998, Zeus employs around 1100 people in 30 countries. The company is targeting revenues of €500m this year.

Customers of the packaging supply chain company now include Clipper Logistics, Lidl, Harrods, Ryanair and McDonald’s.

In November 2021, Zeus founder Brian O’Sullivan was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year.