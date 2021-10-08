Pace of insurance reform is putting a brake on post-pandemic recovery

As Lenny Kravitz succinctly put it, “Baby, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over”.

His opinion could not be more apt when applied to the current process of insurance reform.

There’s a feeling in the air that change is happening, that insurance reform is finally on the way. New judicial guidelines for more proportionate personal injury compensation have been implemented, a Perjury Act has been introduced and there are promises of significant reforms this autumn in areas such as duty of care and the role of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

But premiums are not coming down for most policyholders. In fact, insurance cover is not even available right now for many sectors that make up the fabric of Irish society among community and voluntary groups, social enterprises, charities, sports clubs, cultural organisations and SMEs.

Certainly Government has gotten busier on this issue recently. The Cabinet sub group on insurance reform, chaired by the Tánaiste and featuring all the relevant ministers, seems clear on what needs to be done. But there is trouble ahead.

While society as a whole has struggled with insurance for the last few years, the vested interests have partied on. Lawyers now pocket an average of €18,680 in fees on lower-value public liability claims.

Broker commissions have skyrocketed. And the markets remain stubbornly profitable for the dominant underwriters despite their protestations to the contrary – the only possible fly in the ointment being the employers’ liability market where their own decisions on reinsurance, broker commission and investments drove the industry into estimated losses between 2015 and 2019.

No wonder then that the main beneficiaries of the current crisis are resisting reform tooth and nail.

There are High Court challenges to the Judiciary’s new personal injury guidelines. While the language of the challenges might suggest that the interests of historically overcompensated minor personal injury claimants are being pursued, the clear winners if the judicial guidelines are derailed will be the solicitors and barristers who make at least €350m a year out of personal injury claims.

Underwriters, entirely focused on profitability in the next quarter, shudder at the thought of reducing premiums, with the knock-on impact that would have on their profits. So they employ the classic “Deny, Delay, Defend” approach to reform.

For example, it took almost five years and legislation to get data on liability insurance from insurers, recently published in the National Claims Information Database – five years without transparency while the cost of insurance closed Irish businesses and prevented voluntary and community groups from doing what they were set up to do. They have employed the same tactics on issues as diverse as legitimate business interruption claims and dual pricing.

Insurance brokers have remained remarkably low-key on the issue of reform – the correct strategy for them given the huge increases in commissions they have enjoyed in the last 10 years. But overseas investors have spotted the money that is being made and have being snapping up local brokers as profitability soars.

Most recently, Brokers Ireland’s outright rejection of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s analysis and recommendations regarding motor insurance illustrates their reluctance to embrace anything that might endanger the gravy train.

So with all the supposed experts in the areas of insurance and personal injury happily raking in the money and reluctant to change their ways, responsibility for reform clearly rests with Government.

But it is not enough for Government to pass legislation and walk away. Ticking boxes will not save policyholders. Legislation needs to be fully implemented and robustly defended against the legal challenges inevitable from vested interests protecting their income.

We know this because we saw it all before in 2002-2004, when an outcry over insurance costs led to the establishment of the PIAB and the enactment of the Civil Liability and Courts Act 2004, both of which were rapidly and substantially undermined.

One way or another, the next Dáil term will mark a high point in the campaign for insurance reform, with many of the “real reforms” the Alliance has been campaigning for coming to a head. Developments that would be significant in their own right but are part of the broader insurance reform narrative include:

The publication of the general scheme of a bill to rebalance the duty of care imposed on occupiers.

•The publication of a general scheme of a bill to reform PIAB.

Publication of a Government report on the implementation and early impact of the judicial guidelines.

Ever-increasing pressure on insurers to deliver reductions and widen availability of cover.

Updates on the work of the Insurance Competition Office tasked with getting new insurers into the market.

For decades, Ireland has been uniquely disadvantaged by our insurance costs, with many sectors now existentially threatened by it – sectors that represent the very fabric of Irish society.

There is an expectation that Ireland’s economy and society as a whole will recover from the pandemic through those very sectors. That will not happen if insurance is not comprehensively and genuinely sorted by this Government – it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

Peter Boland is Director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform