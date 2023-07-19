Pace of inflation halved in June compared to 2022

The pace of inflation has halved versus last year’s spike in prices, official EU figures have confirmed.

The rate of inflation in Ireland fell to 4.8pc in the 12 months to June 2023 and was up just 0.8pc in the last month. In June 2022 inflation was running at a brutal 9.6pc on the back of soaring energy prices on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the pace of increases is down there is no sign of last year’s hikes being reversed and fresh rises are off an already high base.

The June figures confirm an earlier ‘flash estimate’ are still well above what the European Central Bank regards as a healthy 2pc rate, but it is the first time price rises have been less than 5pc in 21 months.

Inflation in the Euro area as a whole is higher, at 5.5pc.

Inflation, measured using the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland slackened off in the month despite some pick up in energy prices thanks to a sharp slow down in the pace of food price increases. Food prices increased by just 0.2oc in the last month compared to a hike of 10.1pc in the last 12 months.

June saw some evidence of competition in the grocery sector putting downward pressure on prices, with Tesco reducing prices by an average of 10pc across more than 700 products from the start of June and rival supermarkets following.

The June numbers compared to HICP inflation of 5.4pc in Ireland in the 12 months to May 2023 and an annual increase of 6.1pc in the HICP for the Eurozone in the same period.