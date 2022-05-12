| 12.2°C Dublin

Owners of Mannok mull sale of former Quinn empire

US investors seek €200m and fresh backers in green drive

The company now called Mannok was once part of businessman Seán Quinn's empire Expand

Jon Ihle

Owners of Mannok, the former Quinn Industrial Group, are understood to be considering selling some or all of their stake in the business as it seeks funders for a planned €200m investment to achieve ‘net zero’ sustainability goals.

The building products and packaging company has appointed investment bank Evercore to explore its financing options and it is understood that one or more of the founding investors could be seeking an exit.

