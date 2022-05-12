Owners of Mannok mull sale of former Quinn empire

Owners of Mannok, the former Quinn Industrial Group, are understood to be considering selling some or all of their stake in the business as it seeks funders for a planned €200m investment to achieve ‘net zero’ sustainability goals.

The building products and packaging company has appointed investment bank Evercore to explore its financing options and it is understood that one or more of the founding investors could be seeking an exit.

The process to secure the new investment is likely to lead to a change in shareholders and could ultimately result in a sale of the whole business down the line.

While Mannok is not putting itself on the sale block immediately, Contrarian, Silverpoint and Brigade Capital, owners since 2014, do not consider themselves long-term shareholders and are believed to be weighing options for selling out.

The company said on Thursday it needed to raise at least €200m to transform its production and distribution processes to meet its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 33pc by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

The Cavan-based business plans to pour the money into their local facilities to become a “decarbonisation trailblazer” after seeing their margins squeezed by cost inflation and energy price hikes in late 2021.

“The Mannok board has approved this strategy and advisers have been appointed to assess how best to finance this investment whilst also ensuring a capital structure that can accommodate changes to the group’s shareholder base over time,” said chief financial officer Dara O’Reilly.

Since 2014 the company has spent €78.5m on capital investment, so the scale of the project is significant and likely to require an equity backer with deep pockets.

The investment plan is to begin with a €20m decarbonisation of the company’s vehicle fleet by 2024 and continue with the installation of solar and wind power on-site to generate energy for Mannok’s facilities.

Mannok grew revenues 16pc in 2021 to €269.9m but profits slipped from €31.1m to €25.8m mainly due to cost absorption as the price of energy, carbon credits and raw materials began to rise.

Both Covid and Brexit have had negative impacts on the company’s building products business, but the business has received a boost from the packaging side due to changed consumer habits during the pandemic for takeaway food and online shopping.

The ownership trio of Contrarian, Silverpoint and Brigade began their relationship with Mannok as lenders to what was then the Quinn Group as it emerged from a turbulent period after the ouster of founder Seán Quinn as owner in 2011.

Mannok rebranded in 2020 following a five-year repositioning of the business under CEO Liam McCaffrey.

The business remains beset by security problems stemming from a series of attacks on property and personnel, most notably the kidnapping and assault against chief operating officer Kevin Lunney in 2019. Mr McCaffrey also reached an undisclosed settlement with the Central Bank regarding transactions undertaken by Quinn Insurance.