Owners of Ireland's Whitegate refinery strike deal to buy Top Oil

The Canadian-owners of Ireland’s only oil refinery have struck a deal to buy the Tedcastle group of companies, which operates under the Top Oil brand.

Irving Oil bought the Whitegate facility two years ago, it has now agreed a deal to buy Top Oil, one of the country’s biggest suppliers of home heating oil, including kerosene, as well as petrol and diesel fuel.

Top Oil sells more than one billion litres of fuel every year to commercial and residential consumers in Ireland.

It is being sold by the Reihill family, which has controlled the business since the 1950s.

"This is a great day for our company," says Arthur Irving, Chairman of Irving Oil. "We are proud to be doing business in Ireland and are looking forward to working with everyone at Top Oil. We’re excited about the future."

The sale is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland. Upon close, Irving Oil will continue full operation of the Top Oil business and its assets as usual. Top Oil branding will remain in place across all locations and the existing workforce will be maintained.

"This is a very significant day for the extended family and our business in Ireland," said Raymond Reihill, deputy chairman, Tedcastle Holdings.

"We are delighted to hand over the reins, on completion of these agreements, to another family company and are confident that the business will continue to grow and prosper."

