| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Owner of German mine at centre of protests plans wind farm in Co Clare

German police carry Greta Thunberg away from RWE's open-cast lignite mine in Germany last week. Photo: AP Expand

Close

German police carry Greta Thunberg away from RWE's open-cast lignite mine in Germany last week. Photo: AP

German police carry Greta Thunberg away from RWE's open-cast lignite mine in Germany last week. Photo: AP

German police carry Greta Thunberg away from RWE's open-cast lignite mine in Germany last week. Photo: AP

Sean Pollock Email

The owner of a mine near Lutzerath, a former village in Germany which has been at the centre of environmental protests, has applied for planning permission to build a wind farm in Co Clare.

Earlier this month, German energy group RWE’s Irish subsidiary submitted a planning application to Clare County Council for the Fahy Beg wind farm. Investment in the proposed wind farm, which has attracted opposition locally, and communities is expected to be around €30m over its lifetime.

Related topics

More On Greta Thunberg

Most Watched

Privacy