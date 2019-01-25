Over 400 new jobs to be created as iconic store is transformed into 'Clerys Quarter'

OVER 400 new jobs will be created as Dublin’s most iconic store is transformed into a new development known as Clerys Quarter, its owners have announced.

A further 750 temporary construction workers will also be employed to work on the project that will include a 176 bedroom four star hotel.

There will also be office space, retail outlets, a panoramic rooftop restaurant, cafes and restaurants.

Building is due to begin before March this year and finish late next year.

Its new owners Europa Capital and its partners Core Capital and Oakmount have announced that the building in the heart of the city centre will become a "mixed-use development".

They said the historic former Clerys department store will be restored into a "new city centre destination" and promised that it "will regenerate Dublin’s landmark street".

"Key to the development will be the sympathetic transformation of the listed Clerys Building into a world class retail, office and leisure destination," they said.

"This will include the restoration of Clerys iconic features, including the colonnaded façade, internal staircases, columns and ceilings and the famous Clerys clock."

Clerys original restaurant and bar, The Tea Rooms, will be fully refurbished.

The new owners acquired the development in October last year and got planning permission to extend the buildings from 212,000 sq ft to 344,000 sq ft.

There is a tendering process for contractors underway and construction is expected to start in the first three months of this year.

"It is expected that Clerys Quarter will provide over 400 new employment opportunities for the local area on completion, anticipated in late 2020,"they said.

"Uniquely located on Dublin’s premier thoroughfare, O’Connell Street, and centred around the restoration of the historic former Clerys department store, Clerys Quarter will combine both traditional elements and modern concepts to create a new city centre destination that will regenerate Dublin’s landmark street," they said.

The development will include:

92,100 sq ft of new grade A office space across two buildings;

60,000 sq ft. of prime retail space;

An 18,762 sq ft panoramic rooftop restaurant, bar and events venue;

A number of new food & beverage units totalling 8,428 sq ft of various sizes and;

A new 176-bedroom four-star hotel.

The owners said they are in talks with a number of occupiers for the retail, office and hospitality areas.

The statement says there will be:

Office Space

64,100 sq ft of the prime new office space will be situated over three floors above the retail areas within the existing Clerys Building, as well as in the newly developed Earl Building, which will face onto North Earl Street and comprises 28,000 sq f. of offices over five floors.

Retail Offering

Spread over the existing basement, ground and first floors of the 165 years old Clerys Building, the retail space will be unparalleled in the Irish retail market, given the iconic status of the property and its location on one of the most well-known retail thoroughfares in Ireland.

Earl Place Market

In addition to the office and retail offering within the Clerys Building, there will be an exciting new street level destination for hospitality, food and beverage in the heart of Dublin city centre. Located on Earl Place, Earl Place Market will be home to Dublin’s growing food and beverage community, showcasing some of the best independent restaurants, cafes and bars in the city.

New Hotel

To the rear of the Clerys Building on Earl Place Market, a former warehouse is to be transformed into a new 176-bedroom four-star hotel. This new hotel is to be within close proximity of the Moxy Hotel, a separate new development being undertaken by Tetrarch. These two hotels will anchor the new Earl Place Market.

Online Editors