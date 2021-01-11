Over 17,000 jobs lost at Enterprise Ireland supported companies in 2020

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar

Over 17,000 jobs were lost at Enterprise Ireland supported companies last year as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the economy.

While job creation closely matched the performance in 2019, with 16,496 new jobs created in Enterprise Ireland backed companies, overall there were net job losses of 872.

Enterprise Ireland client companies in some sectors saw significant growth including those in the life sciences, cleantech, and construction sectors.

Companies operating in the food sector as well as in information communications technology reported net job losses.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD, said: “We all know the remarkable challenges that Irish businesses faced in 2020."

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been to sustain as many jobs as possible and to help businesses adapt their company to a radically different trading environment. Enterprise Ireland played a critical role in delivering on these priorities in 2020.”

Just under 990 companies were approved for the Covid-19 business financial planning grant.

Meanwhile, €142m was provided to almost 2,000 companies under a range of Covid-19 funding initiatives introduced in response to the pandemic, including €11.8m under the Online Retail Scheme.

There was also €8.2m approved under the Enterprise Centres Fund.

In addition, 8,650 companies were supported through Enterprise Ireland’s Covid-19 information hub, online support and helpline, according to the State agency.

