Over 170 jobs being created in Dublin, Tipperary and Cork

Cybersecurity provider Kontex is creating 75 new positions in Dublin and Tipperary.

Two thirds of the roles will be based in Dublin, with the remaining 25 located in Tipperary Town.

Kontex is recruiting across several cybersecurity areas including information governance, cloud architecture, managed security services, incident response, data analytics and security engineering.

The Dublin-headquartered company was founded in 2015 by Patrick O’Callaghan.

Today Kontex operates in Ireland, UK and the Netherlands providing cybersecurity services and solutions to Fortune 500 companies, private and public sector organisations.

The company, which currently employs 55 cybersecurity employees, said it will soon expand its international presence further into a number of strategic locations in the United States and Europe.

Patrick O’Callaghan, founder and MD at Kontex, said: “We aim to expand our team to better meet a growing need to help enterprises solve complex cybersecurity challenges in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

“We are actively recruiting for a number of roles which will be based in our offices in Dublin and Tipperary as well as hybrid / remote working opportunities to service our clients around the globe.”

In other jobs news, tech company Qorvo is to create 100 engineering jobs in Dublin and Cork.

The company provides radio frequency solutions at the center of connectivity.

The new roles are to support Qorvo’s global ultra-wideband (UWB) product research and development.

Qorvo expects to fill the engineering positions over the next two years.

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said: “As UWB adoption is accelerating across mobile, consumer, IoT and automotive markets, we are on the verge of the next big wave of innovation in wireless connectivity, much like Bluetooth was 20 years ago.”

“Expanding our UWB operations in Ireland helps build on our technology leadership and expands Qorvo’s world-class team of UWB experts, while leveraging Ireland’s strong technology ecosystem,” he added.

The company is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, welcomed the news, saying Qorvo’s investment “further enhances the reputation of the Irish semiconductor industry, adding to Ireland’s already strong reputation in microelectronics R&D.”

Last year Qorvo completed its acquisition of Ireland-based Decawave, a provider of UWB solutions for mobile, automotive, and industrial and consumer internet-of-things (IoT) applications.