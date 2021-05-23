| 7°C Dublin

Output Sports plans for €5m Series A to tackle US ambitions

Harry Kane in action for the England national team – Output Sports has recently signed up The Football Association, the governing body of soccer in England, as a client. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire Expand

Harry Kane in action for the England national team – Output Sports has recently signed up The Football Association, the governing body of soccer in England, as a client. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Output Sports, a Dublin-based company that has developed a wearable device for exercise analysis, is to launch a Series A funding round worth “a minimum of €5m” this year as it targets expansion in the US.

Last March, Output Sports – co-founded by Martin O’Reilly, Darragh Whelan and Julian Eberle in 2018 – raised €1.3m in a seed funding round. The round was led by the Atlantic Bridge University Fund, with Elkstone Partners, Enterprise Ireland, and angel investors including John Hearne, former CEO of Curám Software and Leinster Rugby players Adam Byrne and Dan Leavy.

