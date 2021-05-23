Output Sports plans for €5m Series A to tackle US ambitions

Output Sports, a Dublin-based company that has developed a wearable device for exercise analysis, is to launch a Series A funding round worth “a minimum of €5m” this year as it targets expansion in the US.

Last March, Output Sports – co-founded by Martin O’Reilly, Darragh Whelan and Julian Eberle in 2018 – raised €1.3m in a seed funding round. The round was led by the Atlantic Bridge University Fund, with Elkstone Partners, Enterprise Ireland, and angel investors including John Hearne, former CEO of Curám Software and Leinster Rugby players Adam Byrne and Dan Leavy.

Output Sports CEO O’Reilly said the company plans to use the Series A funding round to scale and create jobs.

“We are hoping to raise a minimum of €5m in Q4 of this year,” he said. “The plan for that is really US growth and scale, in particular in the college and high school markets.

“Technologically, we have the capability to bring this to the everyday athlete. R&D wise, we’d like to spend some of the funds on developing something that ultimately could help an athlete of any level and help them achieve their training goals as well.”

O’Reilly added that, in the 18 months following its Series A, Output Sports would have around 40 staff internationally.

Output Sports is also celebrating some significant client wins. In the last week, The Football Association, the governing body of soccer in England, has taken on the technology.

“Just in the last week, they’ve got set up with it ahead of the Euros,” said O’Reilly. “It’s just super exciting seeing top-level practitioners and world-leading athletes being really excited about the product.”

Output Sports already works with teams and athletes in US sports, including Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association. It also has clients in the English Premier League and the GAA, including Cork, Limerick, and Derry.

Earlier this month, Atlantic Bridge, one of Europe’s top-performing growth technology funds and a backer of Output Sports, announced the launch of its University Bridge Fund II worth €80m.