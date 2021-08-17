Output Sports looks to raise over €3m as it plots expansion

Output Sports, a Nova-UCD spin-out, is looking to raise over €3m in the coming months to expand its client base in the UK, Europe and the United States.

Founded in 2018, the company has developed technology to test and track the performance of athletes.

It is focused on the professional football market, however it also has clients that are involved in baseball, basketball, GAA, and rugby at professional and elite levels.

Last year the company launched ‘Output // Capture’ an end-to-end technology solution that can test multiple components of athletic performance and track training programmes with a matchbox sized wearable sensor. The technology uses signal processing and machine learning techniques.

Output Sports already has over 120 clients from professional sports teams through to physio clinic owners.

Among the company’s customers are a number of professional soccer teams and organisations including Premier League clubs Burnley FC, Norwich City FC, and Watford FC.

In Spain, La Liga club Cádiz CF is a client, while Major League Soccer clubs FC Cincinnati and Colorado Rapids in the US are also customers.

Dr Martin O’Reilly, CEO and co-founder of Output Sports, said: "We see the global soccer market, from elite to grassroots levels, as an area Output can bring huge value in terms of understanding and optimising athletes’ performance in the years ahead.”

“In line with this we are now looking to raise a scaling round of over €3m to help grow our team internationally and expand our client base in soccer and many other sports.”

Output Sports currently employs 10 people, including a recently appointed United States-based Sports Science team member.

To-date the company has raised €1.3m in a seed funding round which was led by the Atlantic Bridge University Fund.

The other investors in this round were Elkstone Partners, Enterprise Ireland, and angel investors, John Hearne, co-founder and former CEO of Curám Software along with Leinster Rugby players, Adam Byrne and Dan Leavy.

Headquartered at NovaUCD, the company was co-founded by Dr Martin O'Reilly, Dr Darragh Whelan, Julian Eberle and Professor Brian Caulfield as a spin-out from the UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science and the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics following the completion of Enterprise Ireland Commercialisation Funding.