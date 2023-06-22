‘Our working day now is very different from the corporate world,’ says Niall Tallon of A Little & Often
The co-founder of A Little & Often chats to Mary McCarthy about cutting his teeth in telecoms, travelling for work, caring for his mother and setting up a new business with his wife, Serena
When mum went into a nursing home a couple of years ago I had no awareness of what she needed and I kept forgetting to bring in stuff. I was there 15 hours a week but still I would buy shower gel and end up leaving it at home.