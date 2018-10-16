Oscar Wilde becomes Norwegian Airlines 'tail fin hero' on anniversary of playwright's birth

Norwegian Airlines have paid tribute to Oscar Wilde by decorating its aircraft with the renowned writer's portrait.

The airline is honouring the Irish poet and playwright on the tail fin of a Boeing 737 MAX and a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Norwegian's nod to the iconic figure coincides with the anniversary of his birthday; Wilde was born on October 16 in 1854 in Dublin.

This will be the airline's second Irish 'tail fin hero', the first being explorer Tom Crean.

It follows a tradition of hosting 'heros' on the tails of its aircraft in other regions, ever since its launch.

Matthew Wood, SVP Commercial Long haul and New Markets at Norwegian said that Oscar Wilde "has inspired generations and we are very happy to have one of the greatest poets of all time adorn our aircraft".

Online Editors