Orreco helps over 100 athletes prepare for Tokyo Olympics

Galway firm Orreco says it has helped over 100 elite athletes prepare for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, which start later this month.

Orreco uses scientific methods to generate customised indicators of injuries, of optimal training regimes, and of recovery strategies for top athletes.

The company has a range of products powered by biomarkers (biological measures) and artificial intelligence.

This includes the Orreco Female Athlete program, including its FitrWoman app and FitrCoach platform. These apps challenge how elite female athletes are monitored, protected and supported, and helps them train in sync with their menstrual cycle, to sustain peak performance at the highest level.

Among the athletes and members of teams working with Orreco who are headed to Tokyo, are:

Ireland’s 1,500 metre hopeful Sarah Healy, United States swimmer Allison Schmitt, who is an eight-time medallist, British marathon runner Chris Thompson, four-time gold medallist and Women’s NBA champion Sue Bird, also of the USA, and Alix Klineman, a USA beach volleyball player.

Dr Brian Moore, CEO, Orreco, said the Olympic Games have always had a special place in the Orreco story, with members of its team supporting athletes since the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

“As our athletes work to be faster, stronger and aim higher, so do our scientists to make scientific breakthroughs and new discoveries. We are excited to cheer them and their support teams on in Tokyo,” Dr Moore said.

As well as its association with some of the world’s top sports women and men, Orreco has invested a seven-figure sum in female athlete research, supporting several PhD sports science and data science students.

Earlier this year Orreco raised €3m in an investment round led by True Ventures, the first institutional investor in fitness company Fitbit. The Silicon Valley firm was also an early investor in at-home fitness company Peloton.

Orreco plans to use the funding to scale its operations in Ireland, the United States and UK.

Established in 2010, Orreco has offices in Galway, Los Angeles, and London.

Its clients include teams in the English Premier League, teams in the United States NBA, as well as professional golfers Graeme MacDowell and Padraig Harrington.