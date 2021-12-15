Ornua refinances debt with new €580m syndicated banking facility

Irish dairy cooperative Ornua has refinanced its debt, signing a new five-year syndicated bank facility of €580m.

The new banking facility will extend to December 2026, according to a statement from the company.

The facility is made up of two parts; €200m in a committed syndicated Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) to fund Ornua’s working capital requirements and its global growth strategy through “strategic capital investment and acquisition.”

And a €380m committed syndicated Reverse Invoice Discounting Facility (RID) to fund the working capital requirements of Ornua’s member suppliers, the country’s dairy processors.

In addition, a further €100m is available, if required over the five-year period, under the facility, by way of an uncommitted tranche of funding. This would bring the total RCF to €250m and the total RID to €430m.

Ornua also said the facility “incorporates sustainability key performance indicators that address emissions, waste and diversity targets.”

The banks participating are AIB, Bank of Ireland, Bank of America - Europe, HSBC Continental Europe, Rabobank Dublin and BayernLB.

“The successful refinancing ensures that Ornua retains access to the banking liquidity it needs to deliver strategic growth initiatives and strong product price returns for our members and Irish dairy farming families,” Donal Buggy, group finance director at Ornua, said.

“Not only does the €580m facility strengthen our capital structure, but it also provides increased working capital support to our members and ultimately the dairy community across Ireland."

“We are very pleased that the deal was again over-subscribed – a clear indicator of our banking partners continued support of Ornua’s ambitious growth strategy.”

Ornua, whose brands include Kerrygold, is Ireland’s largest purchaser of Irish dairy products, exporting to 110 countries.

Headquartered in Dublin, it has annualised sales of over €2.5bn. It has a team of 2,900 employees.