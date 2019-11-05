Ornua opens €30m Spanish cheese production facility

The 35,000-tonne mozzarella and pizza cheese factory, is built on the site of the former Ornua cheese manufacturing site, which was destroyed by a fire.

There are plans to increase production to 70,000-tonnes as it strives to become a world leading pizza cheese supplier.

Ornua already supplies enough cheese for over 100 million pizzas each year.

John Jordan, Ornua CEO said: This major investment will play a key role in enhancing our cheese ingredients capacity and capabilities.

It will reinforce our position as a leading, large scale supplier of high-quality dairy ingredients to many leading Spanish, European and global food manufacturing and food service customers.”

The opening of the facility co-insides with the creation of Ornua Ingredients Europe, which brings Ornua’s Spanish and UK Ingredients businesses together.

This arm of Ornua will have a combined turnover of over €300m.

