Ornua makes $10m investment in US cheese-making facility

Dairy giant Ornua is to invest $10m (€8.8m) in its cheese-making facility in the United States.

The expansion will add a further 22,000 squ. feet of warehousing and cooling infrastructure to its operations in Wisconsin, and provide an additional 30pc growth in production capacity.

Ornua Ingredients North America currently operates two sites in the US – this and another at Byron, Minnesota.

The US arm of the dairy company, whose brands include Kerrygold, specialises in producing customised cheese products for major US food manufacturing and foodservice customers.

Its cheese is also used in meat dishes, frozen meals, soups and sauces, bakery goods and on pizzas.

This latest investment is a result of a period of “exceptional multi-year growth” in the division, with 2019 reporting a record year with double-digit growth, according to a statement from Ornua.

Bernard Condon, MD of Ornua Ingredients, said: “Ornua Ingredients North America have had great success in partnering with blue chip customers, delivering innovative cheese solutions and as these customers grow their business, we are creating additional capacity to serve them.”

“This latest round of investment is consistent with the investments made since Ornua acquired Thiel Cheese [in 2014] and it is a business that will see further investment over the coming years.”

Ornua - which employs 2,400 in 13 factories around the world–said construction of the site’s new infrastructure is expected to be completed in February next year.

Last year sales of Kerrygold exceeded €1bn globally as it grew its market share in key strategic areas of Germany and the United States.

