Ornua gets green light for €40m extension of Cork Kerrygold hub

Irish dairy giant Ornua has been granted planning permission for an extension of its Mitchelstown, Co Cork, plant at Kerrygold Park, which could represent an investment in the region of €40m.

Cork County Council’s planning website showed it had approved the Ornua subsidiary Kerrygold Butter Packing Ireland’s plan to extend the facility in Kerrygold Park subject to 26 conditions. The extension could create 30 permanent roles and 120 temporary jobs during construction.

Ornua said: “Ornua welcomes the decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the expansion of production facilities at Kerrygold Park in Mitchelstown and would like to thank stakeholders for engaging with us during the planning process.