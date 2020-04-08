Ormonde mining reports €11.3m loss

Stake: Ormonde sold its interest in the Barruecopardo venture to Oaktree Capital Management

Dublin-listed natural resource firm Ormonde Mining made a loss of €11.3m last year. This comes after a loss of €1.65m in 2018, according to annual results from the company.

Earlier this year Ormonde sold its 30pc stake in the Barruecopardo joint venture in Spain to Oaktree Capital Management for €6m. Oaktree is the major shareholder in the project.

Losses from continuing operations in 2019 totalled €900,000, while Ormonde's losses from discontinued operations were €10.4m.

Following the disposal of its stake in the Barruecopardo joint venture, the company said it has been focussed on assessing opportunities available in the resources sector.

Ormonde had identified over sixty prospects which it has looked at over the last two months, "with a number of these being considered for advancement".

While the coronavirus pandemic is having an impact upon its activities, Ormonde's management believe opportunities will remain available over the short to medium term.

"Our strong cash balance will attract an increased number of new opportunities over the coming period," Ormonde said.

The company continues to retain some exploration and development assets in Spain.

Former non-executive director of the business, Jonathan Henry, is stepping up to the position of chairman of the company, while Tim Livesey and Richard Brown join the board as non-executive directors.

Yesterday Mr Henry said: "While the Covid-19 situation has created an unprecedented set of circumstances, and with international travel having ceased entirely, Ormonde is continuing to review current and new opportunities.

"Armed with the €6m cash disposal proceeds, it is in a strong financial position from which to develop its business," he said.

Shares in the company were up 7pc in Dublin yesterday.

