Origin struggles to wow stock market investors with its long-term growing plans

IAWS’ three successor companies Aryzta, One51/IPL and Origin have produced some of the biggest drama in Irish business over the past three decades.

Over the three days we are profiling where all three are now, how they got there and the winners and losers from corporate Ireland’s answer to Game of Thrones.

Expectation: Origin Enterprises, under new CEO Sean Coyle, blames current woes on bad seasons on 2019 and 2020 Expand

Dan White and Ellie Donnelly

As new boss Sean Coyle gets used to the reins, Origin Enterprises faces the biggest challenge in its 13-year history as a standalone, stock market-listed, company.

Origin was the last of three sister companies spun off from IAWS, in its case in May 2007 at €3 a share. Origin shares peaked at €9 each in May 2015. But since then it has been downhill virtually all the way with the shares trading at just below €2 each earlier this year and now hovering around the €3 IPO level.

Yesterday, Origin reported a 49.5pc fall in profit before tax to €39m in the 12 months to July 31. Revenue was down 11.6pc to €1.6bn for the year ended July 31.

