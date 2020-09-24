Origin struggles to wow stock market investors with its long-term growing plans

As new boss Sean Coyle gets used to the reins, Origin Enterprises faces the biggest challenge in its 13-year history as a standalone, stock market-listed, company.

Origin was the last of three sister companies spun off from IAWS, in its case in May 2007 at €3 a share. Origin shares peaked at €9 each in May 2015. But since then it has been downhill virtually all the way with the shares trading at just below €2 each earlier this year and now hovering around the €3 IPO level.

Yesterday, Origin reported a 49.5pc fall in profit before tax to €39m in the 12 months to July 31. Revenue was down 11.6pc to €1.6bn for the year ended July 31.

In what CEO Sean Coyle said was a "challenging year", Origin said it was impacted by prolonged unseasonal weather conditions, particularly in the UK and Ireland.

The weather hurt demand for its agronomy services.

Despite the fall in revenue and profits, Origin delivered free cash flow of €64.3m, a working capital inflow of €30.3m and reduced its net debt to €53.2m.

The company said it performed strongly in Latin America.

Commenting on the performance, Jason Molins, analyst at Goodbody, said Origin looks undervalued by the market.

"Origin trades on just 7.4 times FY2021 price to earnings, a circa 25pc discount to its three-year historic average which offers an attractive entry point," Mr Molins added.

If the public markets are undervaluing Origin it may be that the business would be a better fit for private owners.

Origin was formed from what had been IAWS' animal feed, fishmeal, fertiliser, ambient food and milling operations when the parent company (now Aryzta) decided to concentrate on its baked goods business.

In its early years as an independent company, Origin defied the global economic downturn to deliver steady growth with sales rising from €890m in the year to the end of July 2007 to €1.46bn in the year to July 2015. Operating profits (before exceptional items) rose from €37m to €93m and earnings per share from 24 cent to 60 cent over the same eight-year period.

Unfortunately, that is about as good as it got.

While sales had grown to €1.79bn for the year to the end of July 2019, operating profits had slumped to €82m and earnings to 53 cent over the same period. Things haven't improved since.

Origin has blamed its current challenges on a combination of the wet 2019 autumn, which reduced crop planting in the UK and Ireland, and an extremely dry 2020 spring, which reduced crop input spending by farmers.

The area planted by UK grain farmers last winter fell by 40pc to a 30-year low. But one or two bad seasons should be more than manageable for a business with more than 100 years of experience in agriculture.

What went wrong at Origin?

Oddly enough, over- specialisation looks like an issue. Origin inherited a stable of consumer brands - including Odlum's flour and Shamrock Foods - from IAWS along with its agri-businesses. While these were mature, low-growth businesses they were highly profitable, contributing operating profits before exceptional items and amortisation of €10.5m in the year to July 2007.

After initially injecting the branded food business into Valeo in 2010, Origin eventually sold its shareholding for €87m in 2015. It had sold its fishmeal business for €93m in 2013.

What did it buy instead? Itself.

After exiting food and fishmeal Origin set its sights on becoming "a focused agri-services group providing services and technology [to farmers]", doubling down by using some of the proceeds of its disposals to buy back €100m of its own shares.

What does that leave?

A complex, hands-on agri- services business. IAWS used to simply supply fertiliser, seed and animal feed to farmers and let them get on with it.

The relationship between farmer and suppliers has become far more collaborative.

Origin's "agronomy-led" model goes down to individual field level, helping farmers identify and improve poorer- yielding fields.

Origin employs 200 agronomists in the UK and estimates that it advises or influences the agronomy decisions of 33pc combinable crops, 45pc of potato and vegetable crops and 55pc of fruit crops in the UK.

It is now trying to roll out the same formula in mainland Europe and, more recently, in Latin America. Easier said than done.

In 2013, Origin entered the Ukrainian market. As the third-largest producer of wheat in Europe, Ukraine was an obvious target for the new-look Origin. Unfortunately, the timing could not have been worse, a year later Russia seized the Crimea and unleashed a long-running border war.

Origin took a €7m hit last year when it wrote down the value of its Ukrainian assets. The firm also has ambitions in Brazil, another big agrifoods producer, but the going there is tough. Latin America delivering underlying volume and revenue growth last year but that was offset by a fall in the value of the Brazilian real.

Global population increase and land pressure makes agronomy a good bet, but many of Origin's new businesses have yet to live up to expectations. In the meantime the firm has a knack of finding cash in the attic. Last year it sold a 31-acre site in Cork's south docklands for €47.5m.

The stock of family silver is not infinite. Sean Coyle must find ways of making the newer businesses live up to expectations or perhaps a more patient investor class, prepared to hold out for a longer growing season.