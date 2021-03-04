Origin Enterprises swings into profit

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has reported an operating profit of €1.2m for the first half of its financial year.

This marks a swing on the €2.8m loss over the same period the prior year, according to interim results.

The increase in profit was driven by improved performance in Ireland and the UK, due to a return to more normalised autumn and winter crop plantings in what is the traditionally less important half of the year for Origin.

Continental Europe and Latin America divisions performed in line with expectations, with adverse foreign currency translation impacting Latin America's contribution to the results.

However, Origin reported a loss before tax of €2.5m for the six month period, down from a loss of €7.2m the prior year.

Group revenue decreased by 5.4pc to €572.4m in the first half of financial year 2021.

Excluding adverse foreign currency translation impacts, revenue was broadly consistent with the same period in financial year 2020, the group said.

Origin CEO, Sean Coyle said: "While continuing to navigate the challenges caused by Covid-19, weaker currencies in certain of the group's geographies, and Brexit, the group delivered an improved performance in the first half of the year.”

However, he warned that “While our H1 2021 performance sets a positive foundation for the full year, with an encouraging cropping profile across our geographies, continued wet and cold conditions in the UK and Ireland have meant that our expectation of 1.7 million hectares for the total winter wheat planted area in the UK is now lower than the 1.8 million hectares anticipated at our Q1 trading update, and may delay the spring application period.”

“That, together with the renewed Covid-19 restrictions across all of our geographies, means that trading uncertainties remain heading into the seasonally more significant second half,” Mr Coyle said.

During the period there was a decrease in net bank debt of €105.9m to €158.3m.

Mr Coyle said that the company’s improved balance sheet allows it to resume dividend payments, and pursue further M&A activity in the second half of the year.

Origin will pay an interim dividend of 3.15 cent per share.

