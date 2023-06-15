Origin Enterprises reports quarterly sales decline following ‘wet and cold’ weather

Origin Enterprises recorded a decline in sales in the third quarter of its financial year as the agri-services group continues to navigate ‘significant’ price and volume volatility.

Origin reported revenues of €741.5m for the third months ended April 30, down 15.9pc compared to the prior year.

Revenues rose 9.3pc in the year-to-date to €1.92bn.

The group, which provides agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions, said that performance was impacted by more cautious sentiment on farms, wet and cold weather and raw material price volatility.

As a result of these challenges, crop protection and fertiliser volumes fell.

Underlying volumes were down 11.7pc in the year to date, excluding crop marketing volumes. This was driven by reductions of 13.2pc in Ireland and the UK, as well as a decline of 14.2pc in Europe.

Volumes rose 37.5pc in the same period in Latin America, the company reported.

Origin also pointed to an improvement in both weather conditions and demand in recent months.

In Ireland and the UK, revenues were down 21.2pc to €489.6m in the three months to the end of April compared to the same period last year.

The company confirmed that some areas will experience a shorter growing season as a result of poor weather conditions earlier in the year.

In Latin America, sales rose to €14.9m, up 39.9pc as the group broadens its product range in the region.

Origin said its performance in the year to date had been good despite challenges around pricing uncertainty and delayed key crop input applications.

It said it now expects its 2022-23 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 50c to 53c, in line with market forecasts.

"Despite challenging on-farm conditions in early fiscal Q3, FY23 guidance is in line with market expectations. Conditions and demand have subsequently improved into Q4, which provides confidence on earnings delivery,” Davy analyst Cathal Kenny said.