Origin Enterprises buys British Hardwood Tree Nursery

BHT supplies bare root trees, shrubs, hedgerow plants and planting accessories to a number of sectors, including forestry, farming and landscaping.

The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Origin Enterprise also acquired renewables consultancy Neo Environmental in March, as well as UK-based ecology solutions provider Keystone Environmental last October.

“The addition of British Hardwood Tree Nursery complements recent acquisitions and further strengthens the Group’s amenity, environmental and ecological portfolio,” chief executive officer Sean Coyle said.

“Tree planting will continue to play an important role to help tackle climate change and restore biodiversity,” he added.

Goodbody analyst Jason Molins said the deal will add around 1pc to the company’s earnings.

“Over the past six to 12 months, Origin has completed a number of acquisitions that will enhance and strengthen its amenity, environmental and ecological portfolio,” he said.

Origin Enterprises reported a rise in revenues in the first half of its financial year, a growth attributed to price rises and demand in Latin America.

The group recorded an operating profit of €20.3m for the half year ended January 31, according to annual results.

This reflected a sharp rise from the €11.1m reported in the same period last year, a growth that was supported by favourable currency movements. On an underlying basis, the rise year-on-year was €6.2m.

The group also completed a €20m share buyback in March, with a total of €60m returned to shareholders via buybacks in the past two years.