Organic gross profit up 5pc at Uniphar

Diversified healthcare services business Uniphar has reported a 5pc increase in organic gross profit for the first half of this year.

In a trading update that contain limited financial detail, the company said it has performed “in line with expectations” for the six months to June 2020 at both a gross profit and earnings level.

While the Covid-19 trading environment has given rise to “significant challenges”, Uniphar said it has also created “several opportunities” for growth across all three of its divisions.

Ger Rabbette, Uniphar CEO, said: "Despite the difficult trading backdrop, we have continued to deliver gross profit growth across all our divisions and strong gross profit organic growth at group level.

Our suite of digital capabilities continues to be a key strength as we navigate through the pandemic and adapt to the new normal".

Looking forward, the company said it is well positioned to deliver gross profit growth for 2020 across all three of its divisions; commercial and clinical, product access, and supply chain and retail.

Uniphar last July raised gross proceeds of €139.4m from its IPO.

