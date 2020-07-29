Organic gross profit up 5pc at health firm Uniphar

Uniphar CEO Ger Rabbette says the firm is navigating the new normal

Diversified healthcare services business Uniphar has reported a 5pc increase in organic gross profit for the first half of this year.

In a trading update which contain limited financial detail, the company said it has performed "in line with expectations" for the six months to June 30 at both a gross profit and earnings level.

The Covid-19 trading environment has given rise to "significant challenges", according to the company.

Nonetheless, Uniphar said it has also created "several opportunities" for growth across all three of its divisions - commercial and clinical, product access, and supply chain and retail.

Uniphar CEO Ger Rabbette said: "Despite the difficult trading backdrop, we have continued to deliver gross profit growth across all our divisions and strong gross profit organic growth at group level.

"Our suite of digital capabilities continues to be a key strength as we navigate through the pandemic and adapt to the new normal."

During the six-month period, the commercial and clinical division made progress, winning new clients and leveraging existing relationships into new places.

While this division was most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, due to non-urgent elective surgeries being delayed, the company said the diversity of its portfolio has helped mitigate any negative impact.

Elsewhere, the supply chain and retail division delivered a "robust" performance.

Looking forward, the company said it is well positioned to deliver gross profit growth for this year across all three of its divisions.

Commenting on the update, analysts at Davy said they have raised their 12-month price target for the company to €2.35 "but argue that a €3.00-€3.35 share price is a credible possibility in a couple of years if the company continues to execute."

Uniphar last July raised gross proceeds of €139.4m from its IPO.

Last year it agreed to pay €30m (£25.7m) to acquire UK-based Durbin, a supplier of specialist medicines.

Durbin has offices in the UK and US and is active in 160 markets around the world.

The business is now a part of Uniphar's product access division.

The company will publish its final results for the six months to June 20 on September 2.

