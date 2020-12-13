Oral Spotlight targets more US expansion

Galway-based dental-care company Spotlight Oral Care has launched online at Target, one of the largest retail groups in the US.

This follows deals during the summer with Ulta Beauty, a US chain of beauty stores with 1,200 outlets, and CVS which has 3,000 stores across America.

The company opened a US office with two employees in March and, despite the Covid pandemic, has increased that number to six.

Spotlight Oral Care now employs 38 people compared to four this time last year.

"Launching on Target.com is a huge milestone for the company and we are excited to see how the year unfolds. The deals have automatically built our brand awareness across the US, where there is a stronger historical interest in the general public in oral care," said co-founder and CEO Dr Vanessa Creaven.

"They are also seeking out products that are sustainable like ours, so we are finding the market perfect for us."

The company was set up in 2014 by sisters Dr Lisa Creaven and Dr Vanessa Creaven with Dr Barry Buckley. Dermot Desmond's IIU recently invested €2m in the company, taking a 10pc share.

Vanessa is a past participant of Going for Growth, a developmental programme which helps female entrepreneurs scale their businesses. The call is now open for applications for the 13th year of Going for Growth ahead of the deadline on Friday, December 18.

Sunday Indo Business