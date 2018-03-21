Ornua, Ireland’s largest exporter of dairy products, has today announced record revenues of €2.1bn for 2017, an 18pc increase year-on-year.

Operating profit up almost a third at Ornua as German appetite for Kerrygold increases

Operating profit at the group, which is funded by 33 dairy co-ops, was €35m, up almost a third on the 2016 performance, according to the group’s financial results published today. Meanwhile profit before tax increased by 84pc to €29.1m.

The performance was driven on the back of a record year for Kerrygold in Germany and the US, were the brand recorded double-digit volume growth in each market. During the year, the group expanded its German production facility, with total investment in the facility now standing at €60m, while in North America, Ornua reported a record year for its ingredients division.

Describing 2017 as "a year of significant growth" Kevin Lane, CEO of Ornua, said that the group’s financial performance for the year was "excellent." Read more: Ornua signs new €610m bank facility to secure growth "Product innovation continued at pace and allowed us to unlock new routes to market to ultimately drive value for our members, Ireland’s dairy processors and Irish farmers," Mr Lane said.

Overall, the group launched 34 new product innovations in 2017, including a Kerrygold shredded cheese range in Germany. In the UK, Ornua acquired and integrated F.J. Need (Foods) into group operations, and expanded the business’s production capabilities in order to "strategically build scale at a time of uncertainty for the UK market."

Announcing the results, Ornua said that it was declaring a €15m members’ bonus, up from €9.5m in 2016. Today’s results mark the first year of Ornua’s new five-year growth plan, ‘Ornua 2021’, which aims to position the business as a leading global dairy organisation that delivers results for its customers, consumers and stakeholders.

Brexit

On the issue of Brexit, the group, which exports to around 110 countries worldwide, said that it is reviewing a range of strategic measures to help minimise any potential negative impact.

The group went on to say that it’s five UK businesses are maintaining a "rigorous focus" on production efficiency and quality, customer service and new product development to ensure that it remains a supplier of choice in the UK market. "As we look out, Ornua will continue to capitalise on its established market leading positions in major export markets such as the US and Germany and to accelerate its development in key emerging markets such as Africa, China, Europe and the Middle East," the group said.

In addition, Ornua said that it intends to continue to invest in new routes to market, in-market presence and new product development in order to deliver value for its members and farmers in Ireland. Looking forwards Mr Lane, who will leave Ornua later this year, said that a major emphasis on building scale and capability within Ornua’s core business last year, coupled with the integration of recent acquisitions, leaves the group well placed to drive further growth.

"Despite volatile market conditions and Brexit uncertainties, we remain on track to deliver our 2021 vision of a €3bn revenue business with a sustainable earnings before interest, tax and amortization margin of 3pc." In December last year Ornua announced that it had secured new five-year syndicated bank facilities of €610m, replacing its existing €420m syndicated bank facilities from February 2014. The new facilities will extend to November 2022, and Ornua’s early refinancing of the existing facilities took advantage of positive bank market conditions.

Online Editors