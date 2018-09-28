Operating profit falls 18pc at ESB

The ESB’s operating profit tumbled 18pc in the six months to 30 June, in what the group described as a "satisfactory financial performance in challenging market conditions".

Operating profit was €244m, while its profit after interest and tax was €141m, according to a trading update from the group.

The fall in profit after interest and tax was primarily due to lower operating profit from ESB’s electricity generation business, due to lower electricity generation margins, as well as lower operating profit in Electric Ireland, which was due to higher wholesale energy costs.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were €620m for the six month period, down from the €673m in EBITDA reported in the same period last year.

In the six months to 30 June the group invested €499m in long term electricity infrastructure.

Commenting on the results Pat Fenlon, ESB’s finance director, said, that "ESB continued to focus on delivering long term value and investing in critical long term electricity infrastructure for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and the wider Irish economy."

Net debt at the end of the six months was €4.5bn, an increase on the net debt of €4.3bn at 30 June 2017.

The group has proposed an interim dividend of €30m.

Online Editors