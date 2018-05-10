Operating losses continue at Irish Oil company

Irish oil and exploration company Providence Resources has reported an operating loss of €21m for 2017, an increase on the loss of €18.8m reported for 2016.

The losses include a €14m impairment from exploration and evaluation activities.

At the end of 2017 the company had total cash and cash equivalents of €19.6m, versus €31.4m at the end of 2016. The company also had no debt at the end of the year.

During the year, Providence agreed three major exploration farm-out transactions, which provided "significant momentum" to its portfolio development activities, and also delivered incremental capital to enhance its financial resources, the company said today. In addition, the company has signed an appraisal farm-out transaction with a Chinese led consortium, which provides it with the financial and operational capacity for the appraisal and development of its flagship Barryroe Project in the Celtic Sea.

Commenting on the results, Tony O’Reilly, chief executive of Providence, noted that the company’s main operational activity in 2017 was the drilling of the 53/6-1 exploration well in FEL 2/14 in the Porcupine Basin, targeting the Druid and Drombeg exploration targets, the results of which were found to be water wet, which Mr O’Reilly said was "very disappointing." However he noted that, from a financing perspective, the farm-out deals structured with TOTAL and Cairn substantially mitigated the company’s cost exposure to this drilling programme.

“In addition to drilling activity, we continued to advance our West of Ireland exploration portfolio. Through a farm-out, we welcomed TOTAL in as a new 50pc partner and Operator of Avalon, which we recently applied to convert to a Frontier Exploration Licence,” Mr O’Reilly said. “At Dunquin, the partners licenced newly acquired 3D seismic which clearly differentiates between the breached Dunquin North structure and the undrilled Dunquin South prospect and so further analysis is ongoing. Finally, at Newgrange, we are getting this prospect drill ready by accelerating plans for a site survey this summer, whilst also continuing to run a major farm-out campaign.”

Looking ahead, and Mr O’Reilly said that the company as the portfolio, partners, people and financial resources in place to advance its portfolio through exploration and appraisal drilling for the benefit of all its shareholders.

