Open Orphan’s first volunteer receives intranasal Covid-19 vaccine in clinical trial

Ellie Donnelly

Dublin-listed Open Orphan has reported that its first volunteer has been dosed in an intranasal Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial.

The volunteer was treated with the Codagenix needle free, intranasal Covid-19 vaccine called COVI-VAC.

COVI-VAC is a single-dose vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. It contains the entire virus in a weakened form.

The clinical trial is being conducted by Open Orphan subsidiary Hvivo at its London facility.

Hvivo is working in collaboration with United States biotech group Codagenix to conduct a Phase I study of COVI-VAC.

The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of the single-dose intranasal vaccine candidate in 48 healthy young adult volunteers.

The study will also evaluate the vaccine's ability to cause an immune response.

In a statement today Open Orphan said COVI-VAC has the potential to address several key logistical challenges to immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 at a global scale.

As a single-dose, intranasally-delivered vaccine, COVI-VAC will not require a needle and syringe to be administered, it will also not require ultra-low temperature freezers for storage.

The product can be manufactured on a large scale and supports ease of administration in a mass vaccination campaign, according to Open Orphan.

Codagenix expects to report initial data from the study by the middle of this year.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen by the New York based Codagenix to run this very important Covid-19 vaccine study in our quarantine clinic in London.”

“This vaccine is one of the first of the next generation Covid-19 vaccines, it is a single dose, needle free, intranasal, live attenuated Covid-19 virus vaccine.”

