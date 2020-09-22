Open Orphan subsidiary wins contract with ‘major’ European pharma company

A subsidiary of Open Orphan has secured a new contract with a “major” European pharmaceutical company.

The Paris team of Venn Life Sciences – part of Open Orphan – will be assisting a prospective, multicentre, longitudinal, non-interventional oncology study.

The study is expected to enrol over 750 subjects whereby Venn will handle all data management, statistics and medical writing for the study, a statement from Open Orphan said.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: This industry leading team in our Paris office has the knowledge and track record which has allowed us to continue to grow the business by winning large, long-term contracts such as the one we have announced today.

We look forward to delivering on the contract and continuing to support large pharmaceutical companies as we rapidly grow Open Orphan."

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which, because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

The company was founded in 2017 with the aim of becoming a leading specialist contract research pharmaceutical services business.

In May, Open Orphan raised £12m (€13.4m) via an oversubscribed share placing.

