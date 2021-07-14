Open Orphan subsidiary to expand its Covid-19 trial in the UK

Hivivo, a subsidiary of Dublin-listed Open Orphan, is to expand its Covid-19 trial.

The company is continuing to work with the UK Government and will inoculate up to 20 further volunteers as part of the study.

Researchers working on the study aimed to identify a dose of Covid-19 that causes a safe and reliable infection in unvaccinated volunteers as part of their research.

The UK Government has decided to expand the Human Challenge Programme to answer further questions that can help in the fight against Covid-19, according to a statement from Open Orphan.

Open Orphan said data from the study is already providing “valuable insight” into the biology of the virus that causes Covid-19.

“This knowledge will improve the ability to manage the virus and deliver a range of treatment options in the future,” the company said.

The revenue from the contract is expected to be recognised in the current financial year.

Caroline Clarke, Royal Free London group chief executive, said: "We are excited to enter this next phase of this study with our partners from Hvivo, Imperial College London and the government's Vaccine Taskforce.”

“Ultimately, we hope this research will give us more information about vaccines, as well as its impact on infection rates, and enable us to provide better treatments in the future for patients with Covid-19," Ms Clarke added.

The study is funded by the UK Government, who have commissioned Imperial College London to act as the clinical study sponsor.

The trial is conducted by Hvivo at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

The study expansion will commence as soon as appropriate regulatory approvals and clinical preparations are complete.

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which, because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

Separately, the company has announced a new contract win of around €900,000 with an existing customer for clinical trial management by its Netherlands office.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: "This new contract win demonstrates the ongoing and continued success of our Breda office, which continues to sign multiple contracts and only those close to £1m and above are announced.”

Meanwhile, Poolbeg Pharma, the infectious disease specialist spun out from Open Orphan, has raised £25m by way of a placing of new shares at 10p per share.

This gives Poolbeg a market valuation of £50m at its initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange.

The funds raised will be used primarily to fund the clinical trial costs associated with the development of the company's POLB 001 treatment for severe influenza and to acquire and develop new portfolio assets.

Poolbeg Pharma is the third life sciences company to come out of Raglan Capital, the former corporate finance house led by Cathal Friel that is now exclusively focused on rapidly bringing companies to public markets.

The first was Amryt Pharma just over five years ago, which today has a market cap of just over £316m.

Open Orphan listed two years ago and has been one of the best performing shares on the Irish and UK markets.

Poolbeg’s admission and first day of trading is expected to be July 19.