Open Orphan subsidiary starts testing drug for treating Covid-19

A subsidiary of Open Orphan has started testing a drug that could potentially treat Covid-19.

Open Orphan is a Europe- focused pharma services company specialising in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs.

The tests are being carried out by its London-based subsidiary Hvivo on behalf of its client Nearmedic International.

The drug being tested has both potential anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity, and therefore could reduce both virus infectivity and disease severity respectively, a statement from Open Orphan said.

Hvivo will be testing its utility against a panel of viruses that include influenza virus, "normal", circulating betacoronavirus and ultimately SARS-CoV2 (Covid-19).

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: "We are very happy to be assisting in the battle against Covid-19 and are delighted to be working with Nearmedic International.”

“Hvivo is a world leading provider of services to global vaccine and antiviral development companies and our scientists have considerable knowledge from previous anti-viral trials which gives us confidence in our testing,” he added.

Online Editors