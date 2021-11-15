Open Orphan subsidiary renews million-euro deal

Venn Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Irish-led vaccine research firm Open Orphan, has signed a million-euro contract renewal with an unnamed global pharmaceutical client.

The contract - worth worth £1.5m (around €1.7m) over two years - will commence in January 2022, with Venn helping the global pharma giant to study how drugs affect the body.

Open Orphan is led by Irish entrepreneur Cathal Friel and joined the Dublin and London stock exchange in 2019 after a reverse takeover of Venn, a clinical trials group that was already listed in London.

It became a world leader in vaccine and antiviral testing using human challenge trials - where people volunteer to become infected in order to study vaccines and therapeutics.

In January 2020, Open Orphan acquired London-based hVivo, Europe’s only commercial quarantine clinic and on-site virology laboratory capable of undertaking such studies.

Venn has offices in Breda (Netherlands) and Paris (France).

“We are delighted to see this contract renewal signed by the Venn team in Breda with a client that it has been working with since 2012,” said Mr Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan.

“The continued support by Venn to a distinguished partner such as this demonstrates the value of Venn's clinical pharmacokinetics offering, as part of its comprehensive offering in drug development consultancy, clinical trial design and execution.

“Open Orphan's strengths lie in the established relationships we have with our pharmaceutical partners and we expect to continue to develop these relationships as well as focusing on converting our existing pipeline of new business opportunities.”