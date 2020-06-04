Open Orphan subsidiary launches antibody testing service

Hvivo, a subsidiary of Dublin-listed Open Orphan, has launched its antibody testing service.

The antibody tests offer "best in class" Covid-19 antibody testing performance and will require a full blood draw, according to a statement from Open Orphan.

The Hvivo Covid Clear Test will be offered to large employer groups and channel partners including GP networks, nursing services, health clinics and private hospitals.

Samples will be tested in the company's London laboratory with results returned within 48 hours.

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: "Hvivo is a world class company with best in class scientists and facilities.

We are very excited to be offering this service and I am confident our work will help large companies and clinics in the UK test their staff and patients to ensure the safety of all employees.”

Last month the pharma services company Open Orphan has raised £12m (€13.4m) via an oversubscribed share placing.

The Europe-focused firm specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs.

