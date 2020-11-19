Open Orphan subsidiary agrees collaboration for guidelines on the manufacture of human challenge agents

Hvivo, a subsidiary of Open Orphan, has agreed a collaboration with HIC-VAC and Wellcome Trust to generate regulatory style guidelines on the manufacture of human challenge agents for use in controlled human infection studies.

HIC-Vac is an international network of researchers who are developing human infection challenge studies to accelerate the development of vaccines against organisms that can produce disease.

Hvivo will lead the consortium, which aims to develop international standards that are applicable to challenge agent manufacture and storage, extending the current general WHO guidelines relating to challenge studies.

The consortium intends creating guidance fulfilling Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements as much as is practically possible without necessarily being GMP certified. This will allow flexibility to manufacture challenge agents outside of GMP-certified premises, but with guidance to ensure safety, quality and consistency are maintained, Open Orphan said in a statement.

The guidance will be produced in consultation with a range of researchers currently working with different challenge agents, as well as with input from regulatory experts and, where possible, regulatory or advisory bodies such as the WHO, the company added.

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: “We are proud to have been selected to work alongside HIC-Vac and the Wellcome Trust to lead the consortium on this important and much needed guideline.

Hvivo is at the forefront of human challenge studies and has world leading capabilities, this collaboration is recognition of the work we do in the scientific community."

Online Editors