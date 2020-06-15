Open Orphan study results published in The Lancet

Dublin-listed pharma services company Open Orphan has had the results of a clinical trial published in one of the world’s oldest and best known medical journals, The Lancet.

The first trial of AGS-v, a first-in-class "mosquito saliva vaccine" in humans indicated that the vaccine is safe and induces a strong immune response in healthy volunteers.

These positive findings suggest that AGS-v is now ready to advance to Phase II, a statement from Open Orphan, which owns a 49pc stake of Imutex – the company developing the treatment – said.

The treatment is designed as a “transformational vaccine”, the first ever mosquito synthetic saliva vaccine designed in to protect against mosquito-borne diseases carried in the saliva such as Zika, Malaria, and Dengue Fever.

In the study published in The Lancet, NIAID scientists describe the results of the Phase 1 trial of the vaccine as "encouraging and worthy of further study".

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: "We are delighted with the results of this very important and successful trial of Imutex's universal vaccine for mosquito-borne diseases.

This further confirms and reinforces our belief that our 49pc shareholding in Imutex has a lot of unrealised potential value and we look forward to working closely with Gregory Stoloff and his team in SEEK to see how we can commercialise and monetise the true value of Imutex over the coming months."

Online Editors