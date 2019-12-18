Open Orphan signs new contract with SFA Therapeutics

Open Orphan, a Europe- focused pharmaceutical services company specialising in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs, has signed a contract with SFA Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States.

Under the terms of the deal, Venn Life Sciences, part of Open Orphan, will provide SFA Therapeutics with assistance in the filing of a European Medicines Agency application for orphan drug designation, including providing both consulting and regulatory writing services.

Cathal Friel-headed Open Orphan said the contract is evidence of it executing upon its strategy of winning contracts in the “fast-growing orphan drug sector and its capability in being able to assist North American companies with their European activities.”

Mr Friel said: “The contract is an exciting one as we are now building on our capability by actively winning work in the fast-growing orphan drug sector.

We look forward to delivering the contract for SFA Therapeutics and building upon the relationship.”

