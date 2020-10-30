Open Orphan signs new contract with German pharma company

Dublin-listed Open Orphan has signed a two year contract with a German pharmaceutical company.

The group in question is “one of Europe's top research-driven pharmaceutical companies,” Open Orphan said in a statement.

Work under the contract to commence this month.

The new contract is in addition to the work currently undertaken by Open Orphan subsidiary Venn, to the client, providing support in quantitative sciences as well as earlier stage projects.

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: "Open Orphan's subsidiaries continue to excel, highlighting the well-rounded expertise of the group and in turn maximising shareholder value.

This contract delivers on a number of our ambitions, it is a large multi-year contract generating recurring revenues, it is with a large partner and it utilises our expertise in pharmacometric analysis."

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which, because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

The company was founded in 2017 with the aim of becoming a leading specialist contract research pharmaceutical services business.

Earlier this month Hvivo, a subsidiary of Open Orphan, won a contract with the UK government worth up to £10m (€11m).

The company is involved in the testing of vaccines and antivirals using human challenge studies.

The contract with the British government is to develop a Covid-19 human challenge study model.

The model development involves the manufacture of the challenge virus and the first-in-human characterisation study for the virus.

Online Editors