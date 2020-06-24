Open Orphan reports loss of €6.5m for 2019

Dublin-listed Open Orphan has reported a loss of €6.5m in respect of last year.

On a proforma basis, and including the impact of Open Orphan’s merger with Hivivo and its reverse takeover of Venn Life Sciences last year, the company’s loss was €16.5m.

Revenue for the year was €4m or €27m when the entities are combined.

The Cathal Friel-headed company completed the merger with Hvivo in January creating a specialist pharma services group.

Since it added the two companies to its stable, Open Orphan has made cost savings of €2m in Hvivo and €3m in Venn, according to annual results from the group.

Further annualised cost savings of €2.5m in the merged entity are expected to be implemented by December.

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which,because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into them.

Looking forward, the company said there are “unprecedented growth opportunities” as pharma focuses funding on Covid-19 and respiratory diseases.

This has resulted in “the development of a strong pipe line of opportunities, for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 challenge studies along with the wider CRO services offered by the group,” it said.

The company said it is currently developing the world's first challenge study model clinical trial in order to be able to test the efficacy of the large number of Covid-19 vaccines that are in development.

The company said a strategic review is underway in order to seek to monetise its 49pc stake in Imutex and its other non-core investments.

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: "Since the reverse takeover of Venn in June 2019 we have been building the foundations ofa soon to be profitable business in Q3 and a rapidly growing CRO pharmaceutical services group with all loses in both companies confined to the past.

The merger with Hvivo, post period end, has given us a full-service business, with world class facilities.”

Earlier this year Hvivo launched its antibody testing service.

The antibody tests offer "best in class" Covid-19antibody testing performance, according to Open Orphan.

Hvivo's 'Covid Clear' test will be offered to large employer groups and channel partners including GP networks, nursing services, health clinics and private hospitals.

Samples will be tested in the company's London laboratory with results returned within 48 hours.

It has been a busy start to the year for the group, which last month raised £12m (€13.4m) via an oversubscribed share placing.

The company was founded in 2017, with the aim of becoming a leading specialist contract research pharmaceutical services business.

Online Editors