Open Orphan looks at potential demerger of certain non-core assets

Dublin-listed Open Orphan says it is at an “advanced stage” in planning for a possible spin-out of certain non-core assets.

These assets are a portfolio of intellectual property and development assets, including HVO-001, which has potential application in the treatment of respiratory disease, according to a statement from the company.

The assets in line for a possible spin-out do not include Open Orphan’s equity interests in the company Imutex and biopharmaceutical firm PrEP Biopharm.

The board of Open Orphan believes that to maximise shareholder value the development intellectual property assets are best developed separately from its core services business.

The company said that a spin-out transaction “could provide the opportunity to secure separate financial resources for these assets, to enable accelerated development of these assets and achievement of commercial milestones.”

The board has decided to take the necessary preliminary steps in preparation for a potential spin-out, including incorporating a new subsidiary. Further details of this are outlined in a circular, which is being sent to shareholders.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: "Over the last year we have been busy transforming Open Orphan into a profitable enterprise with a world leading position testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge studies.”

“We now have an opportunity to deliver significant further shareholder value by the demerger of these non-core assets. Their development and commercialisation can be accelerated through the demerger, which offers the opportunity to access financing as a separate public company listed on AIM and a separate business focussed on the successful commercialisation of pharmaceutical products,” he added.

Last month a subsidiary of Open Orphan entered into a contract with a biotechnology company to run a human viral challenge study for a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) treatment. The total contract value is £7.5m (€8.7m) and the study is due to start later this year.

The US biotechnology company that Open Orphan has the agreement with is developing a product for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic respiratory syncytial virus infections.

Online Editors