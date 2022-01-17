Online teaching company to create 120 jobs in Dublin

Udemy, an online teaching firm, is to create more than 120 jobs in Dublin this year.

The company is hiring for a range of roles, including account executives, sales leaders, customer service, product development, engineering, and HR, amid plans to expand its European, Middle East and African (EMEA) headquarters here.

In 2014 the Udemy established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, its first operation outside the United States.

The Dublin office has become a “go-to-market hub” for the company’s employee training and development product, Udemy Business, and supports Irish customers such as TG4, Gaelic Players Association, Teamwork, fintech CR2, and many more, according to a statement from IDA Ireland.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, California with hubs in the United States, Turkey, Australia, India, Brazil, and Ireland, the company is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online, with 46 million learners, 175,000 courses, and 60,000 instructors teaching in over 75 languages.

Udemy's learners and instructors are drawn from over 190 countries.

Currently employing nearly 200 people in Dublin, Udemy plans to grow to more than 300 employees in the location by the end of this year.

The company relocated to a larger premises in the Windmill Quarter in Dublin in February 2020 when increased capacity and headcount were required to address the growing number of its learners and business customers worldwide.

Following its recent IPO, the company plans to continue developing products that deliver “engaging and immersive” learning experiences for learners and customers around the globe. The Dublin office is “critical” in supporting these efforts.

“It’s great to see Udemy, having established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2014, its first operation outside the US, grow and develop its operations here to now be in a position to expand its mandate and footprint in Dublin, creating more than 120 new jobs this year,” IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said.

“The company has become part of an evolving and growing cluster in Dublin which reflects the strong growth being experienced in the eLearning sector.”

The news was also welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar.