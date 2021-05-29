Online share of retail sales dips again in April to under 10pc  

The proportion of retail sales transacted online from Irish registered businesses fell to 9.2pc last month, down from 11.1pc of all retail sales in March, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Online sales by Irish companies reached a high of 15.3pc in April last year, the first full month of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Overall, retail sales increased by 7.4pc in April compared with March, according to the CSO.

When motor sales are excluded, however, the volume of retail sales decreased by 4.1pc in April over the previous month.

Sales in April were up 90pc year-on-year, the highest increase on record. The annual change is measured against a historically low base, as April last year was the first full month of the lockdown in Ireland.

Retail sales for April 2021 were 7.1pc higher than in the corresponding month in 2019, according to the CSO data.

The April figures do not include the return of click-and-collect and the reopening of non-essential retail, both of which happened this month.

Recovering from the extremely low level of April 2020, the sectors with the highest annual increases were furniture and lighting, up 694pc year-on-year, motor sales, up 576pc year-on-year, and paint and glass, which increased 166pc on the prior year.

In April this year, the list of essential retail allowed to remain open was more extensive than April 2020 during the first lockdown.

In April of last year, the annual volume of retail sales in furniture and lighting fell by 86pc, motor sales dropped by 81pc and hardware, paints and glass declined by 49.6pc.

“By the third lockdown, consumers and retailers had become more accustomed to the restricted market conditions,” CSO statistician Stephanie Kelleher said.

At the other end of the scale, the volume of sales in non-specialised stores, including supermarkets, which remained an essential retail service throughout the duration of the pandemic, had an annual increase of 3.2pc in April this year.

“People are now more comfortable online, there has been more embrace of click-and-collect, and now stores are back open,” said Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence.

"It is difficult to judge how people are going to react, online [sales] are going to be a lot higher.”

Yet companies in the Irish retail industry were more downbeat this month than in April, according to the European Commission’s latest economic sentiment indicator (ESI).

While overall economic sentiment improved in Ireland, with the services and construction sectors showing the biggest rises, figures came in below the EU average, which was close to a record high.

The ESI gained four points in the EU (to 113.9) and eurozone (to 114.5) in May and is now well above pre-pandemic levels. Any score over 100 indicates a boost in confidence.

The highest gains were in the bloc’s largest economies, including Italy, Poland and France.