Online share of retail sales dips again in April to under 10pc  

Shoppers came back onto the streets as outlets reopened in May. Photo: PA Expand

Ellie Donnelly

The proportion of retail sales transacted online from Irish registered businesses fell to 9.2pc last month, down from 11.1pc of all retail sales in March, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Online sales by Irish companies reached a high of 15.3pc in April last year, the first full month of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Overall, retail sales increased by 7.4pc in April compared with March, according to the CSO.

