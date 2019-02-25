Online sales jump at SuperValu

There is a now an additional 26,000 customers using its online shopping service.

The news comes as the group recorded a new milestone of €2.7bn in sales in 2018.

Sales of SuperValu’s Signature Taste premium range grew by over 10pc last year.

The Musgrave-owned business said one of the key sales trends from 2018 was increasing consumer demand for health and wellness-related products.

In response to this SuperValu now has a health and wellness aisle in all stores with a range of over 1,000 products.

It also introduced a range of over 340 vegan products to meet consumer demand, and has begun rolling out dedicated vegetarian/vegan zones across stores as part of its ongoing strategy to differentiate the brand from its competition.

Elsewhere, and SuperValu is to create 210 jobs this year with the opening of three new stores.

In addition, the business plans to revamp 30 stores as part of a €30m investment programme.

SuperValu MD Martin Kelleher said: "We continue to build on our food leadership credentials and further establish SuperValu as a destination shop by responding to consumer trends and shopping requirements both in-store and online."

"We plan to build our momentum in 2019 with a €30m investment programme, which will see three new stores opened and an existing 30 stores revamped as we continue to rollout new shopping concepts such as Vegetarian and Vegan zones, new salad bars and health and wellness aisles, adding both theatre and on trend ranges for the new shoppers evolving tastes."

