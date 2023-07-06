Online Safety chief Niamh Hodnett wants to see consistency in rooting out abuse

Ireland’s Online Safety Commissioner, Niamh Hodnett, says that big tech firms should be more “consistent” in trying to detect child sexual abuse imagery through scanning techniques.

The recently-appointed regulator said that she hopes to see a more uniform approach from tech giants such as Google, Meta and Apple on the issue.

At present, Google and Meta scan accounts for illegal child abuse content based on matching ‘hashed’ images from lists provided by authorities. But Apple does not scan for such images within its iCloud services for privacy reasons.

“We are very concerned to ensure, insofar as possible, that there is a consistent application of these hash lists,” Ms Hodnett told the Irish Independent’s Big Tech Show podcast.

“These hash lists are already being used by many of the tech companies. Many of them would obtain these services from IWF [Internet Watch Foundation, which combats child abuse imagery] or from other similar organisations.”

Ms Hodnett is in close touch with the Australian eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, who is currently asking Apple and Dropbox to do more scanning of their users’ private storage systems such, as iCloud, for the presence of illegal material.

“I think the consistent use of these types of hashed images [detection], does benefit the removal of CSAM [child abuse material],” said Ms Hodnett.

Asked about the likely regulatory position on whether big tech companies should compromise their encryption in the interests of helping policing bodies detect illegal content, Ms Hodnett said that she wants to wait to see what the initial range of safety proposals from the big tech platforms are.

“The obligations will be on the platforms to reduce or minimise the harmful content,” she says. “It’s for them to decide how they would best implement that.”

Ms Hodnett said that enforcement from the Online Safety Commissioner will not fully kick in until 2024.

The agency, a division of the overarching Coimisiún na Meán media regulation authority, is currently seeking feedback from industry bodies and the wider public in formulating a number of safety codes which will form the basis of the enforceable rules on big tech platforms for issues ranging from cyber-bullying and ‘revenge porn’ to self-harm promotion and child sexual abuse material.

Coimisiún na Meán has recruited 50 people so far, with a goal of reaching 160.